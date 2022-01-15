Bengals Tight End’s Touchdown Celebration Is Going Viral

Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah made sure to do the Ickey Shuffle after he scored the opening touchdown against the Raiders.

Uzomah caught the touchdown on third-and-goal from the seven-yard line and did a great impression of that shuffle.

CJ Uzomah hit the Ickey Shuffle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WazzoH6nkm — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 15, 2022

This touchdown came right after the Raiders had an opening-drive field goal.

Uzomah had his best season yet as the starting tight end after he finished with 493 yards and five touchdowns on 49 receptions.

He was a bit banged up last season and only had 87 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions before coming back healthier than ever.

Cincinnati was then able to get a turnover on its next defensive possession and got three points out of it. The Bengals currently lead the Raiders 10-3 as the second quarter is just getting underway.

If Uzomah gets in the endzone again, it’ll be interesting to see if he does a different celebration.