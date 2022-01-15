The Spun

Bengals Tight End’s Touchdown Celebration Is Going Viral

A general photo of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet is seen on the field before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah made sure to do the Ickey Shuffle after he scored the opening touchdown against the Raiders.

Uzomah caught the touchdown on third-and-goal from the seven-yard line and did a great impression of that shuffle.

This touchdown came right after the Raiders had an opening-drive field goal.

Uzomah had his best season yet as the starting tight end after he finished with 493 yards and five touchdowns on 49 receptions.

He was a bit banged up last season and only had 87 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions before coming back healthier than ever.

Cincinnati was then able to get a turnover on its next defensive possession and got three points out of it. The Bengals currently lead the Raiders 10-3 as the second quarter is just getting underway.

If Uzomah gets in the endzone again, it’ll be interesting to see if he does a different celebration.

