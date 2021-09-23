Bengals Wide Receiver Missed Practice On Thursday

The Cincinnati Bengals have a huge game this Sunday against their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately, there’s a chance they’ll be without a star wide receiver who’s battling an injury.

According to Bengals insider Ben Baby, wide receiver Tee Higgins was out today with a shoulder injury. It was his second missed practice in a row.

Higgins played most of the Bengals’ snaps in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. He had six receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown in the 20-17 loss.

The week before, Higgins had four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Cincinnati won that game in overtime, 27-24.

As a rookie in 2020, Tee Higgins led the Cincinnati Bengals in receiving yards (908) and touchdowns (six). The former Clemson star played in all 16 games as the Bengals went 4-11-1.

Fortunately for the Bengals, they’re already getting plenty of superb production out of another young stud – Ja’Marr Chase. The former LSU star currently leads the Bengals in receiving yards and is averaging over 22 yards per reception.

But while Chase is rapidly proving to be the kind of star receiver the Bengals want him to be, it would still greatly benefit Joe Burrow to have both of his top receivers for this big game against the Steelers.

For now though, it looks like the Bengals may have to prepare for life without him.

The Bengals-Steelers game is this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.