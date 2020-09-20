NFL Wide Receiver Is Not Happy With His Role So Far

It’s very early in the 2020 NFL regular season, but already, we have players not happy with their roles so far.

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-2 on the season on Thursday night when they lost to the Cleveland Browns. Joe Burrow and Co. played well, but ultimately fell to their AFC North rival, 35-30, in an exciting game on NFL Network.

Cincinnati did not have wide receiver Auden Tate in the lineup for Week 2. The 23-year-old wide receiver was a surprising inactive on Thursday night.

Tate, who caught 40 passes for 575 yards and a touchdown in 2019, is not happy with his role so far. There’s speculation that he could ultimately request a trade.

“He was healthy and ready to go,” Tate’s agent, Deiric Jackson, said in an interview with CBS Sports. “If they don’t know how to use him, I’m sure there are plenty of other teams that would love to have a weapon like that offensively.

“I don’t care if it’s a first-rounder, whatever, you play your best guys. I know the type of chemistry that him and Joe Burrow (have) been having. He’s played special teams. If you’re not going to use him, why not let him go seek opportunities elsewhere?”

It’s a fair question, but it’s also very early in the season. Perhaps Tate will become a bigger part of the Bengals’ offense moving forward.

Cincinnati is scheduled to play Philadelphia in Week 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.