Bengals Wide Receiver Has Blunt Message For Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals bounced back from a frustrating Week 2 loss with a dominant performance over the weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team’s offense was able to move the ball against a short-handed Pittsburgh defense, but it was Cincinnati’s defense that won the day, completely confounding Ben Roethlisberger in the 24-10 victory.

The Bengals improved to 2-1 with the win and showed that they’re on a much better trajectory than last season. However, the victory didn’t reveal nearly as much about Cincinnati as the loss did about the Steelers.

Pittsburgh looked completely outmatched on Sunday and was outclassed by a team they’ve consistently beaten in the division for the last decade. The Bengals clearly came ready to play and ready to take down their rivals by any means necessary.

Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd spoke about the Steelers’ play after the Bengals win and said that he thought the victory showed how much his team had improved. However, he also took a shot at Pittsburgh and shared that he thought his opponents gave up near the end of Sunday’s game.

“I think the good thing about that win was, not only did the Steelers feel that, everybody in the country felt it. Because the last plays of the game for them, they gave up.” Boyd said in a postgame press conference, via James Rapien of SI.com. “You could see it. They had three drops in a row. For a team to see that is giving us more power, giving us the antidote to know how good we are. For a team to just lay down like that before the game is over because no matter how much we are losing by or whatever the case may be, I know me, I know us, we’re not going to give up. We’re going to continue to try and make something happen. But they portrayed it to the whole nation on TV what they were about and how they gave up.”

There’s never been any love lost between the Bengals and the Steelers, but Boyd’s latest comments will only fire up those on both sides of the rivalry. Cincinnati won in dominant fashion on Sunday, but the next time these two teams meet, Pittsburgh players will certainly remember what the wide receiver over the weekend.

