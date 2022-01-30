Bengals Wideout Had Special AFC Championship Game Gift

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has given an AFC Championship Game ticket to a special friend.

Higgins met Max Hulett through Call of Duty a few months ago and they have been playing ever since. Higgins told Hulett that he would offer to pay for two plane tickets (one for him and his girlfriend) since he was giving them away.

“He was giving away tickets [to the game],” Hulett said via Corinne Rivers of FOX19. “I didn’t win the tickets, but I already had tickets. So, he said ‘here, I’ll hook you up, I’ll fly you out and he did it.”

Hulett will be at Arrowhead watching the Bengals as they try and get to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988.

Cincinnati has already beaten Kansas City this season, though it came in Cincinnati. The Bengals won on a last-second field goal, 34-31 to clinch the AFC North title.

If the Chiefs win, it would be the third straight time that they’re in the Super Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS.