NFL teams around the league are getting ready to finally hold full workouts this week. Whenever the Cincinnati Bengals take the field, they’ll be without fourth-year wideout John Ross III.

Ross didn’t provide much of an impact for the Bengals during his first two years, but the former first-round pick showed promise in 2019, totaling 28 receptions for 506 yards and three touchdowns.

Though the Bengals would love to have Ross on the field building chemistry with Joe Burrow, the Washington product has to go back home to take care of a family matter.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Ross has left training camp to take care of his young. Both his son and his son’s mother have tested positive for COVID-19.

#Bengals WR John Ross has left camp to care for his young son after both the boy and the boy’s mother tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 12, 2020

This is obviously a scary situation for Ross, especially since his son is just three years old.

For the most part, COVID-19 hasn’t really affected younger kids of that age. However, there are always a few exceptions when it comes to a deadly virus like this.

Hopefully, the young boy and his mother make a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Let’s also hope that Ross also keeps himself safe while taking care of them.

Since the NFL season won’t begin until the middle of September, there is still plenty of time for Ross to return to the team’s facility before Week 1.