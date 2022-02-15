The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bill Polian Has 1 Fear For Joe Burrow Moving Forward

Joe Burrow at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.Inglewood, CA - February 13: Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals fades back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Longtime NFL executive Bill Polian is a big fan of Joe Burrow, but he’s worried about the quarterback’s health behind a porous offensive line.

While reviewing Super Bowl LVI with his former ESPN colleague Adam Schefter, Polian praised Burrow for his resilience and toughness but offered a warning for the Bengals’ young star.

“He’s a tough guy. I hope that he doesn’t turn into Andrew Luck,” Polian said. “[Owner] Mike Brown and [director of player personnel] Duke Tobin knows what he’s doing. They have to fix that, before he ends up getting injured, which will effect his long-term career.”

Luck, of course, was another onetime No. 1 pick who flashed superstardom during a shortened NFL career that was marred by injuries. The former Indianapolis Colts signal caller took a pounding because of his team’s weakness up front.

Burrow was sacked a league-leading 51 times during the regular season, and was also brought down nine times in Cincinnati’s playoff win over Tennessee. In the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, Burrow endured seven sacks and was hit 11 times.

He also injured his knee during the second half, but did not miss any action. Fortunately, the injury is reportedly not a major one and won’t require surgery.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.