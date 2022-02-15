Bill Polian Has 1 Fear For Joe Burrow Moving Forward

Longtime NFL executive Bill Polian is a big fan of Joe Burrow, but he’s worried about the quarterback’s health behind a porous offensive line.

While reviewing Super Bowl LVI with his former ESPN colleague Adam Schefter, Polian praised Burrow for his resilience and toughness but offered a warning for the Bengals’ young star.

“He’s a tough guy. I hope that he doesn’t turn into Andrew Luck,” Polian said. “[Owner] Mike Brown and [director of player personnel] Duke Tobin knows what he’s doing. They have to fix that, before he ends up getting injured, which will effect his long-term career.”

Luck, of course, was another onetime No. 1 pick who flashed superstardom during a shortened NFL career that was marred by injuries. The former Indianapolis Colts signal caller took a pounding because of his team’s weakness up front.

Hall-Of-Fame executive Bill Polian hopes Joe Burrow doesn’t turn into the next Andrew Luck. 🎧 https://t.co/TGfKJWIm0d pic.twitter.com/krFfHiqVlJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2022

Burrow was sacked a league-leading 51 times during the regular season, and was also brought down nine times in Cincinnati’s playoff win over Tennessee. In the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, Burrow endured seven sacks and was hit 11 times.

He also injured his knee during the second half, but did not miss any action. Fortunately, the injury is reportedly not a major one and won’t require surgery.