Bills-Bengals Has Been Temporarily Suspended (Updated)

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 7, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tyler Barrick/Getty Images)

Update: Tonight's game has been suspended for the evening and will be continued at a later date.

Earlier: Tonight's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati has been temporarily suspended following an injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after getting up following a tackle with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter. He was attended to by medical personnel, and was administered CPR on the field, per the ESPN broadcast.

Hamlin was eventually immobilized, given oxygen and taken away in an ambulance. Players from both teams appeared visibly shaken and were in tears as the scene unfolded.

After discussions with both head coaches and game officials, the contest was suspended.

FOX19's Joe Danneman is reporting that Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own and needed CPR and a defibrillator on the field.

He's on his way to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

We will keep you updated on Hamlin's condition and the status of this game as more info becomes available.