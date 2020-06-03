Booger McFarland Makes Prediction For Joe Burrow’s Rookie Season

While he’s out of the Monday Night Football broadcast booth, Booger McFarland is still analyzing the game for ESPN. And his analysis of Bengals QB Joe Burrow will certainly interest some fans.

On Wednesday’s edition of NFL Live, Booger predicted that Burrow will start all 16 games as a rookie – and probably stink. But he took it a step further, saying that the lessons he learns as a rookie will benefit him the way it did Peyton Manning.

Booger said that stinking as a rookie “turned (Manning) into a surefire Hall of Famer.” He pointed out that the experience of playing was crucial for Manning.

“Joe, freaking, Burrow will make 16 starts,” McFarland said. “They didn’t draft him No. 1 overall to sit him on the bench. Joe Burrow is going to get into this offense. Zac Taylor wants to use his athleticism, his movement skills.

“More importantly than anything, you have to be able to get on the job to learn the job… Peyton Manning stunk his rookie year. But that stinking turned him into a surefire Hall of Famer because he understood what he could do, what he couldn’t do and, more than anything, he gained the valuable experience of playing. There’s nothing that can take away from learning on the job and having that experience. I bet Joe Burrow plays 16 games.”

It’s definitely a bold claim to make any comparisons to Peyton Manning. But the starting point on a bad team isn’t too far off the mark.

Much like Manning, who had a young Marvin Harrison ready to catch passes from him in 1998, Burrow will have AJ Green in the middle of the field to help him along.

Of course, starting all 16 games is also something out of his control. If his offensive line can’t protect him, bad things could happen.

