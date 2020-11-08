Boomer Esiason Has A Message For Everyone About Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has been everything the Cincinnati Bengals have hoped for this season. It looks like Cincinnati has found its franchise quarterback.
Some three-plus decades ago, Boomer Esiason was the Bengals’ franchise signal caller. In 1988, the smooth lefty passer won the NFL MVP Award and led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl.
Last December, before Burrow’s college career was even over, Esiason welcomed him to the Bengals, assuming that Cincinnati would pick the LSU star.
Boomer also had high expectations for Burrow, which the rookie has more than met, he said this week.
“Remember what I told you?” Esiason told the Bengals’ team website. “A hundred percent. You know it immediately. There are certain guys you can tell immediately and he was one of those guys.
“A can’t-miss guy.”
As a player, Esiason compares Burrow favorably with another former No. 1 pick who was thought to be a can’t miss prospect: Andrew Luck.
While injuries cut Luck’s career short, the top pick of the 2012 draft was everything the pundits said he would be when he was on the field in the NFL.
“He’s a pocket passer. He doesn’t run as much as Andrew Luck, but his assimilation to the game, his mindset, his thought process, his ability to make plays reminds me a lot of Andrew Luck,” Esiason said of Burrow. “Andrew Luck was considered a can’t-miss player. John Elway was a can’t-miss player. Peyton Manning was a can’t-miss player. I think the jury was out on Kyler Murray when he was drafted just because of his size. But he’s now obviously a can’t-miss player.
“Joe going into this was a can’t-miss player. I think playing at Ohio State and LSU and being the all-state point guard, he was ready. He was ready for this. His success has shocked me a little bit. But as I watch each and every week, he just picks himself up and gets right to it.”
Thus far, Burrow has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,272 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in his first eight career games.
Cincinnati has a bye this weekend and will return to action next Sunday against Pittsburgh.