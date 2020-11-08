Boomer Esiason Has A Message For Everyone About Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has been everything the Cincinnati Bengals have hoped for this season. It looks like Cincinnati has found its franchise quarterback.

Some three-plus decades ago, Boomer Esiason was the Bengals’ franchise signal caller. In 1988, the smooth lefty passer won the NFL MVP Award and led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl.

Last December, before Burrow’s college career was even over, Esiason welcomed him to the Bengals, assuming that Cincinnati would pick the LSU star.

Boomer also had high expectations for Burrow, which the rookie has more than met, he said this week.