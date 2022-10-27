Breaking: Ja'Marr Chase Is Expected To Be Out For A While

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 17: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals during warm ups before a game against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly going to be without star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for the next few weeks.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Chase is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hip injury and is "a prime candidate" to be put on injured reserve.

"Chase visited with a hip specialist Wednesday and is seeking more answers about his injury," Schefter tweeted.

This news is a brutal blow for the 4-3 Bengals, who have won four out of five after an 0-2 start. Cincinnati's offense has been humming the last few games, and Chase is a major reason for that.

In Weeks 6 and 7, Chase hauled in 15 receptions for 262 yards and four touchdowns in wins over the Saints and Falcons. On the year, the 2021 first-round pick has 47 catches, 605 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

With Chase out, expect an uptick in targets for Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, as well as tight end Hayden Hurst.

Stay tuned for more on this breaking story.