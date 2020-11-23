Breaking: Joe Burrow’s Full Injury Diagnosis Revealed

We now have reports indicating the full extent of the damage to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s injured knee.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ben Baby, Burrow not only tore his ACL but also his MCL and suffered “other structural issues” in his left knee during Sunday’s loss to the Washington Football Team. The rookie’s 2020 season is over, which he confirmed on Twitter in the hours following the game.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year,” Burrow wrote.

Given the amount of repair that Burrow needs, it is fair to wonder if and when he’ll be able to return to the field during the 2021 season.

There’s no way of sugarcoating how brutal this is. Burrow was on his way to potentially winning Rookie of the Year and had Bengals fans hopeful for the future after several seasons of despair.

Hopefully, Burrow’s impending surgery is successful and leaves him in good position to begin his rehab. We can’t wait to see him back out on the field.

It will be great news for the NFL if the 2020 No. 1 pick is able to fully resume his career.