Breaking: NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Bengals vs. Bills

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills react following the injury of Damar Hamlin #3 during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

An official announcement from the NFL hasn't been made yet, but it sounds like the Bills-Bengals game will not be played this season.

Monday night's showdown between the Bills and Bengals was postponed once Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Thankfully, he's making progress in his recovery.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the NFL is expected to declare Monday night's game a "no contest."

"I’m expecting an an announcement this afternoon that Bills-Bengals will be declared a 'no contest,'" Florio announced on Thursday.

It's unclear what type of impact this decision will have on playoff seeding in the AFC.

The Bills were the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into Week 17. However, the Chiefs had a slight edge heading into Monday night because they took care of business against the Broncos.

The Bengals were the No. 3 seed entering Monday night's game, but they still had an outside shot at earning home-field advantage.

We'd imagine the NFL will provide some much-needed clarity on this situation in the coming hours.