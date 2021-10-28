Brett Favre Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Joe Burrow

Fans were deprived of seeing Joe Burrow play a full rookie season in 2020 after a torn ACL brought his campaign to an early close. However, he’s made up for it and then some with his performance so far in 2021.

The former No. 1 overall pick has torn up opposing defenses with the Cincinnati Bengals through the first seven weeks of his sophomore campaign. He’s completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 1,956 yards and 17 touchdowns so far and most importantly, has his team off to an AFC-best 5-2 record.

Burrow was anticipated to be a talented pro, but this immediate leap that he’s made had impressed just about everyone around the league, including Brett Favre.

The Hall of Fame quarterback sung the praises of Burrow this week not only because of his natural talents, but because of his ability to find unique ways to win games.

“Obviously Joe [Burrow] had a tremendous year a couple of years ago with LSU and really, aside from a few injuries he’s had, he’s played pretty much like he did that year. I mean, the guy is a heck of a quarterback” Favre said of the Bengals quarterback on SiriusXM NFL Radio Wednesday. “He’s got some weapons, and they’re only going to get better. I think he manages the game, I think his accuracy, I think his release, I think everything – he’s just a winner. I think that’s the thing that gets overlooked sometimes [when] you start talking about the intangibles the guys has. The most important things is he’s a winner.

“He finds a way to win or you’re always in the game, or have a chance to win at the end. I think the sky’s the limit for this guy.”

Favre is right that Burrow has a knack for keeping his team competitive. The Bengals two losses this year have come by just three points each because their quarterback always seems to keep the game close.

Few anticipated Cincinnati to be this competitive this season, but if Burrow continues to play at such a high level, the organization has to be taken seriously.

As Favre says, the sky is the limit and right now the Bengals young quarterback is just starting to lift off the ground.