Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned himself plenty of new fans with his impressive play during the 2021 season.

Among them is former NFL legend Brett Favre.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio earlier this week, Favre praised Burrow for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hall of Fame quarterback said that the second-year Bengals gunslinger is in “a different class” and that he didn’t see the 2020 No. 1 overall pick achieving so much success so quickly.

“A guy like Joe Burrow is certainly in a different class. He’s basically picking up where he left off his last year at LSU. And so is (Ja’Marr) Chase,” Favre said. “That being said, very impressive against an extremely good football team in Kansas City. They needed to beat Kansas City. And Kansas City jumps out and looks great. I’m thinking this is over before it even started. But Joe – he got on a hot streak, and the rest is history.

“That’s why [the Bengals] drafted Joe – because of what he did at LSU,” the Hall of Fame quarterback continued. “They expected the same thing. … The front office will say, ‘We expected this right away.’ But I think the fact that it’s happened as quick as it has – and really the collapse of the rest of the division – has got to be somewhat of a surprise to even the AFC North faithful. I didn’t see it coming.

“But I saw success coming for Joe. I felt like he and Chase would have a good rapport in the pro game much like they did in the college game.”

Burrow has wowed just about everyone in his first full season for the Bengals. After suffering a torn ACL 10 games into his rookie year, the 25-year-old has come back hungrier than ever and proven his worth on the field.

In 16 starts in 2021, Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. One slight drawback is that he’s tossed 14 interceptions, but the Bengals seem content to let their young quarterback take risks in high-reward situations.

Due to largely to Burrow’s explosive play, Cincinnati is 10-6 and has already claimed the AFC North title. With the playoffs just around the corner, Favre and others can’t wait to see how the Bengals quarterback performs in the postseason.