Carson Palmer Shares Advice For Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Before this year, the last time the Cincinnati Bengals used the No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback was 2003. That spring, they took USC’s Carson Palmer as their QB of the future.

Overall, Palmer lived up to expectations in Cincinnati, even if he suffered a devastating knee injury in the 2005 playoffs and saw his tenure with the team end on a sour note. Overall, the former Heisman Trophy winner understands what it’s like to be drafted as a potential franchise savior.

Because of this, Palmer should be qualified to understand what Joe Burrow is stepping into with the Bengals. The franchise has gone through some lean years, but the hope is that Burrow is the first major step toward contending.

This afternoon, Palmer appeared on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” and touched on Burrow’s future in Cincinnati. While he’s bullish on the LSU star’s potential, he cautioned that it might take some time for him to reach it.

Via 247Sports:

“Coming off the year he had, it seemed like he didn’t throw an incomplete ball,” Palmer said. “Moving from being that dominant of a team and having that many great players around you to a team that doesn’t have the horses others in the division have, you can’t let it shake your confidence. You have to know going into the year, you have to make the best of every rep. Joe seems as mature as mature can be. It’d be different if he were 18 or 19 and had a handful of reps. He had tons of experience in big time games. He’ll have some struggles but that can change though. It was a bad team last year and that’s why they picked him. But they’ve done a really good job of bringing in really good players. It’ll be a couple years but hopefully we see the Joe Burrow we saw at LSU last year.”

In addition to adding Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first two rounds of this year’s draft, the Bengals drafted linebacker Logan Wilson, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and defensive end Khalid Kareem in the middle rounds.

Cincinnati also attempted to revamp its secondary by signing Mackensie Alexander, Vonn Bell and Trae Waynes in free agency.

The Bengals are coming off a 2-14 season and haven’t made the playoffs since 2015.