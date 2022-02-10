Carson Palmer Shares His Reaction To Joe Burrow’s Success

The Cincinnati Bengals were supposed to be an exciting team this season, but no one really thought they’d make it all the way to the Super Bowl.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer commented on Joe Burrow’s success as a second-year quarterback in the NFL.

“I don’t think anybody predicted this before the season started, especially because of how bad they were last year and because Joe was coming off rehabbing his knee and wasn’t going to be 100 percent,” Palmer told Fox News Digital. “But he’s shown no signs of wear and tear, he’s shown no signs of slowing down. It seems like every time he steps on the field, he gets a little bit better.”

Despite being very impressed with Burrow’s success thus far, Palmer did admit that Cincinnati’s run to the Super Bowl has been a “complete shock” to him.

“He gets a little bit more confidence in his knee, and he’s able to step in the throws and take off and use his feet like he did in the AFC Championship, against the Chiefs. He had two huge third-down conversions that he got with his legs and broke a tackle on one of them. Just completely shocked that they’re here. Just looking at the way the season started off, going 10-7, and the way last season ended with Joe on the sidelines on crutches. It’s been a complete shock,” Palmer explained.

Burrow hasn’t exactly put up All-Pro numbers over the past three games, throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions. However, his toughness has been on display each and every game.

The Bengals will try to cap off this improbable playoff run with a win over the Rams on Sunday night.

As of now, the Rams are the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LVI.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.