Chad Johnson Names The 1 TD Celebration He Never Got To Do

During his time in the NFL, Chad Johnson became fairly well-known for his outlandish touchdown celebrations. Whether it was using the endzone pylon as a putter or proposing to a cheerleader, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver always knew how to put on a show.

But one of Johnson’s favorite celebrations, he never got to do.

In an appearance on NFL Live, Johnson shared that he wasn’t able to follow through on a deliberately planned act he’d set up for a game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The botched celebration included an Easy Button from Staples that Johnson planned to bring out if he was able to get into the endzone.

“I’m not sure if it was 2005 or 2006 and we were playing the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City,” Johnson explained. “I’m not sure if people watching remember the “Easy Button” from the Staples commercials, and when you press it, it says ‘That was easy’… So I put one under the north and south end zone. I was hoping to score that game and pull out the Easy Button, run to Carson [Palmer] and have him hit that button. It’s very unfortunate that I didn’t get a chance to score that game.”

After NFL Live host Laura Rutledge suggested that another player should try out Johnson’s celebration next season, the former Bengals wideout called upon members of his former team such as Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to break out an Easy Button this fall.

The king of celebrations, @ochocinco, talks about the one celebration he never got to do. Who do you think should try it out this season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NwaBgdfKkd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 13, 2021

Johnson’s idea for the touchdown celebration is hilarious, so it’s a shame that we weren’t able to see him pull it off. Thankfully, we got to witness plenty of the wide receiver’s antics with the Bengals over the years.

We’ll have to wait and see if any current NFL stars try to pay homage to Johnson by pulling out the Easy Button celebration in 2021.