There are a handful of teams in the NFL dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks this season. The Cincinnati Bengals, however, aren’t one of them.

Earlier this week, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow addressed how the team is keeping its number of COVID-19 cases so low. He believes it has to do with the lack of nightlife in Cincinnati.

“Fortunately, there’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati,” Burrow said, via ESPN. “Nobody is going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend. But we’ve been healthy.”

A few hours after Burrow made those comments, Bengals legend Chad Johnson went on Twitter to respond to the former No. 1 overall pick. Johnson doesn’t agree with the idea that there’s nothing to do in Cincinnati.

“Joe Burrow said there’s not much to do in Cincinnati, i beg to differ, there’s a Starbucks downtown, a McDonald’s in Covington & a O’ Charley’s in Tri-County which in fact has the best complimentary bread known to man,” Johnson replied.

Joe Burrow said there’s not much to do in Cincinnati, i beg to differ, there’s a Starbucks downtown, a McDonald’s in Covington & a O’ Charley’s in Tri-County which in fact has the best complimentary bread known to man… — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 23, 2021

This tweet from Johnson already has over 7,000 likes.

Johnson has stated several times over the past few years that he loves McDonald’s, so we shouldn’t be surprised that he mentioned the restaurant company.

To be fair, though, McDonald’s isn’t exactly an ideal spot for NFL players to meet up late at night.