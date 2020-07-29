Chad Johnson Reveals What He Would Take Before ‘Every’ NFL Game

Former star NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson made quite the admission about his career on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Johnson, 42, was one of the most-dominant wide receivers in the NFL during his time in the league. The speedy wide receiver was a six-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro. Johnson finished his career with 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns.

The former Cincinnati Bengals star was known for his vibrant personality, too. Johnson had some of the most-memorable touchdown celebrations in NFL history.

Johnson has since become quite the follow on social media. The former NFL star made quite an admission on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

“I took viagra before every game & people thought they’d stop me, if my stat line was bad i wasn’t covered, the pass was just incomplete,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson later said he wasn’t joking in a since-deleted tweet.

“No it wasn’t a joke, I really took viagra before games, the increase in blood flow made me unbelievable explosive in & out of my routes,” he said.

Sporting News points out that Johnson actually admitted this to one of his coaches on the sideline during a game.

With how much success Johnson had in the league, we wouldn’t be surprised if some current wide receivers try the same this season.