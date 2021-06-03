The Spun

Chad Johnson Says He Could Make All 32 NFL Rosters Right Now

Chad Johnson dives to catch ball with the Cincinnati Bengals.INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 14: Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals reaches for a pass during the Bengals 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson is 43 years old and has been out of the NFL for nearly a decade. But he believes that he could still make every NFL roster today.

Appearing on Kevin Clark’s Slow News Day podcast, Johnson was asked if he would consider trying an NFL comeback like Tim Tebow is with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Johnson replied that NFL teams wouldn’t let him do it because they know he could.

The former Cincinnati Bengals star declared that he’s in the same physical shape now as he was during his playing days. While he admitted that he might not be as fast, he still has all of the other qualities to play.

“I don’t think they would do it for the simple fact that they know I’m in tip-top shape and would probably make the team,” Johnson said. “I’m not trying to be arrogant. I’m not trying to be cocky. I could make all 32 teams if given the opportunity. Easily. Nothing has changed. Same size. Speed? Might have decreased a little bit. I’ve never been hurt before… Put me in the right situations, damn right I’d make the team.”

Kevin Clark then asked Chad Johnson what he thinks his stat line would be if he played for the Bengals in 2021.

“I could probably finish… three, four touchdowns. 700, 750, 800 yards.”

Chad Johnson has never been afraid to be bold. That’s one of the reasons that he’s planning to make his boxing debut against Brian Maxwell this weekend.

Johnson will be on the undercard to the big Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing event.

Do you think Chad Johnson could make any NFL teams at 43 years old?


