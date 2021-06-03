Chad Johnson Says He Could Make All 32 NFL Rosters Right Now

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson is 43 years old and has been out of the NFL for nearly a decade. But he believes that he could still make every NFL roster today.

Appearing on Kevin Clark’s Slow News Day podcast, Johnson was asked if he would consider trying an NFL comeback like Tim Tebow is with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Johnson replied that NFL teams wouldn’t let him do it because they know he could.

The former Cincinnati Bengals star declared that he’s in the same physical shape now as he was during his playing days. While he admitted that he might not be as fast, he still has all of the other qualities to play.

“I don’t think they would do it for the simple fact that they know I’m in tip-top shape and would probably make the team,” Johnson said. “I’m not trying to be arrogant. I’m not trying to be cocky. I could make all 32 teams if given the opportunity. Easily. Nothing has changed. Same size. Speed? Might have decreased a little bit. I’ve never been hurt before… Put me in the right situations, damn right I’d make the team.”

SLOW NEWS DAY: Chad Ochocinco joins to discuss his boxing debut, solve the fan behavior problem (It involves letting the athlete settle it), he gives his top 2021 wide receivers, then says he could make all 32 teams right now. And much more. We uh, covered a lot. Watch: pic.twitter.com/PuxCSb8nrF — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) June 3, 2021

Kevin Clark then asked Chad Johnson what he thinks his stat line would be if he played for the Bengals in 2021.

“I could probably finish… three, four touchdowns. 700, 750, 800 yards.”

Chad Johnson has never been afraid to be bold. That’s one of the reasons that he’s planning to make his boxing debut against Brian Maxwell this weekend.

Johnson will be on the undercard to the big Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing event.

