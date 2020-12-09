Chad Johnson’s Story About Calling Hue Jackson Is Going Viral

From 2003 to 2007, Chad Johnson was one of the NFL’s most dynamic wide receivers – and a notorious character too. One of his coaches during his time in Cincinnati, Hue Jackson, recalled one of Johnson’s more hilarious antics in a recent interview.

In a sitdown with Brandon Marshall, Johnson and Jackson revealed that the wide receiver would call him and then-head coach Marvin Lewis at 2 o’clock in the morning. All Johnson would say is “Coach Hue, I’m open” before hanging up.

The former Bengals assistant explained that Johnson would then ask about the gameplan even though they had meetings scheduled only hours later. Johnson would then reply, “No coach it’s okay. I’m good.”

Marshall almost fell backwards laughing from the story. Jackson and Johnson found it pretty funny too.

Whether Hue Jackson found Chad Johnson’s antics annoying or not, the two had great chemistry together. Johnson enjoyed some of the best seasons of his career during Jackson’s tenure as wide receivers coach from 2004 to 2006.

In 2005, Johnson recorded a career-high 97 receptions for 1,432 yards and nine touchdowns, earning First-Team All-Pro honors. The following year, he led the NFL with 1,369 receiving yards, earning another First-Team All-Pro selection.

Johnson made two more Pro Bowls in the five years after Jackson left before his final NFL game in 2011.

Chad Johnson goes down as one of the most incredible characters in NFL history. And there’s no way we’ve heard all of the stories of his time with the Bengals yet.