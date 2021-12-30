Chiefs DC Has Telling Comment About QB Joe Burrow

Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale lit a fire under Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow by taking a subtle shot at him prior to last weekend’s game.

“Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame quarterback, and I don’t think we’re ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe [Burrow],” Martindale said when asked if the Ravens’ defense would defend Burrow the way they defended Rodgers.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo won’t make the same mistake ahead of this weekend’s tilt with the Bengals.

When talking about Burrow this Thursday afternoon, Spagnuolo said “I see a young Tom Brady.”

Spagnuolo isn’t the only member of the Chiefs speaking highly of Burrow this week.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes complimented Burrow during this Thursday’s press conference.

“He has that special knack where he can lead anybody,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “No matter where he’s at, he can go out there with that swag, that mentality of ‘I’m going to win no matter what.’ It takes a lot of experience and it takes a lot of just going out there and doing it for people to believe that. He has that as well as the physical talent to go out there and make a lot of stuff happen.”

Burrow’s leadership skills have been on display ever since his days at LSU.

We’ll find out on Sunday if Burrow can lead the Bengals to a victory over the Chiefs.