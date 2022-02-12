What may tilt the balance … the Rams’ defensive wall against an average Cincy line, which did a great job vs. the Chiefs but the defensive front of Donald & Co. is a different challenge. This time, it’s Rams Pro Bowl kicker Matt Gay’s game-winning kick on familiar turf to give the “home team” a thrilling win.

Swami Sez: Rams 27, Bengals 24

If this game does come down to a final kick, the Bengals should feel good about their chances. Evan McPherson has been great this postseason.

As of now, the Rams are the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl.