We’re just a day away from watching the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams square off in Super Bowl LVI. With kickoff approaching soon, ESPN’s Chris Berman has revealed his score prediction for the game.

Berman knows just how stacked the Rams’ roster is heading into the Super Bowl. They have an abundance of superstars, such as Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford.

The Bengals, however, have stars of their own. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins have been big-time playmakers all season long.

Even though Cincinnati has been on an excellent run, Berman believes Los Angeles will win the Super Bowl on its home turf.

Here’s what Berman had to say about this year’s Super Bowl, via ESPN:

What may tilt the balance … the Rams’ defensive wall against an average Cincy line, which did a great job vs. the Chiefs but the defensive front of Donald & Co. is a different challenge. This time, it’s Rams Pro Bowl kicker Matt Gay’s game-winning kick on familiar turf to give the “home team” a thrilling win. Swami Sez: Rams 27, Bengals 24 If this game does come down to a final kick, the Bengals should feel good about their chances. Evan McPherson has been great this postseason. As of now, the Rams are the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.