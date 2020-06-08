Chris Simms Reveals Where Joe Burrow Ranks Among NFL QBs

Joe Burrow was the best quarterback in college football last season, but now he’s starting on the ground floor in the NFL.

How good will Burrow be on Day 1? Well, that’s a question everybody wants answered, but we’re going to have to wait a few months to find out. NBC Sports’ Chris Simms has made his projection for the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner though.

Simms is almost midway through his annual offseason countdown of the top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL. Burrow checks in at No. 26. For reference, that’s ahead of veterans like Nick Foles, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater as well as fellow rookies Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa.

In fact, in his explanation for Burrow’s ranking, Simms paid him a pretty big compliment by saying his ceiling is on the level of one of the best quarterbacks of all-time.

“I am very confident he’ll be successful,” Simms tweeted about Burrow. “The cleanest film I’ve ever seen from a QB in the draft. No weakness to his game, and his ability to process information and read-react gives him a Peyton Manning-like ceiling.”

2️⃣6️⃣ Joe Burrow

If Burrow is going to reach a lofty, Peyton-like ceiling, it will probably take some time. The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t ready to win now, as currently constituted.

You can listen to more about Simms’ opinion on Burrow from PFT Live here.