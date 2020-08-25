Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has left camp to return home to Florida, where his father has been missing since Monday.

Authorities in Okeechobee County are searching for 65-year-old Jean Odney Alexandre, who went berry-picking with another man “somewhere on the prairie in northwest Okeechobee County” on Monday, per the authorites. The man reportedly left the area and left Alexandre behind.

At the time he was last seen, the 5-foot-7, 155-pound Alexandre was wearing a white shirt, black jeans with a stripe on the sides and blue Nike tennis shoes with a white line on the sole.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-763-3117.

Jean Odney Alexandre, 65, came to northwest Okeechobee County with another man Monday to pick palmetto berries somewhere on the prairie, and the other man left Alexandre behind, per the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information can call at (863) 763-3117. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 25, 2020

A second-round pick of the Vikings in 2016, Alexander spent the last four seasons with Minnesota. He appeared in 55 games (10 starts) and recorded 103 tackles, 21 passes defensed, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions.

The Bengals signed the former Clemson star to a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Alexander and his family. Hopefully his father will be found safely soon.