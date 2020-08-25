The Spun

A Cincinnati Bengals CB Has Left Camp Because His Father Is Missing

A general view of the Cincinnati Bengals stadium.CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of the stadium during player introductions before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 19, 2004 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals defeated the Dolphins 16-13. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has left camp to return home to Florida, where his father has been missing since Monday.

Authorities in Okeechobee County are searching for 65-year-old Jean Odney Alexandre, who went berry-picking with another man “somewhere on the prairie in northwest Okeechobee County” on Monday, per the authorites. The man reportedly left the area and left Alexandre behind.

At the time he was last seen, the 5-foot-7, 155-pound Alexandre was wearing a white shirt, black jeans with a stripe on the sides and blue Nike tennis shoes with a white line on the sole.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-763-3117.

A second-round pick of the Vikings in 2016, Alexander spent the last four seasons with Minnesota. He appeared in 55 games (10 starts) and recorded 103 tackles, 21 passes defensed, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions.

The Bengals signed the former Clemson star to a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Alexander and his family. Hopefully his father will be found safely soon.


