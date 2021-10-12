Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Placed On Injured Reserve

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes, who started the last two weeks after missing the first three games of the season due to injury, has been placed on injured reserve.

Waynes injured his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. It was a hamstring issue that previously kept the former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick out of action the first three weeks.

In general, injuries have wrecked Waynes’ tenure in Cincinnati. The former Michigan State star signed a three-year, $42 million free agent contract with the Bengals in 2020.

However, a torn pectoral muscle kept Waynes out for all of last season, and now hamstring troubles are limiting him in 2021.

Waynes recorded five tackles in the two games he started for Cincinnati before getting hurt. We’ll likely see him back on the field at some point this season, but we wouldn’t expect it to be for a while.

In the meantime, the Bengals added cornerback Holton Hill and running back Elijah Holyfield to the team’s practice squad today.