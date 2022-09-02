Cincinnati Bengals Re-Sign Veteran Quarterback

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 7, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tyler Barrick/Getty Images)

When the Cincinnati Bengals released backup quarterback Brandon Allen earlier this week, the belief was that he'd return to the team fairly soon. Well, that's exactly what happened on Friday.

The Bengals have officially re-signed Allen to their roster. They also brought back safety Michael J. Thomas and running back Trayveon Williams.

As expected, Allen will be the primary backup to Joe Burrow this fall.

Allen, 29, has been with the Bengals since the 2020 season. In 14 career games, he has 1,589 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

During training camp, Burrow missed an extended period of time because he was recovering from an appendectomy. That allowed Allen to receive additional reps.

Allen looked sharp in the Bengals' preseason finale, completing 11-of-15 pass attempts for 130 yards.

Despite how well Allen played in the preseason, the Bengals don't want to be in a situation where he has to start regular season games. Their championship aspirations rest on the shoulders of Burrow.