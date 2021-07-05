One of the Cincinnati Bengals‘ rookies is in legal trouble after he was arrested on Sunday.

Rookie defensive lineman Darius Hodge was arrested on Sunday for an incident which occurred years ago. The charges filed against Hodge state he repeatedly hit a man back in 2019, via WRAL.com.

“Darius Hodge of the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals has been arrested for assault. He was arrested on July 4 in Wake Forest, right off Capital Boulevard near Agora Drive. … He was charged for hitting a man repeatedly back in 2019, but was just arrested on Sunday.”

Hodge, a defensive lineman out of Marshall, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati has yet to make any decisions surrounding Hodge’s future with the organization. It’ll likely wait out the investigation before coming to a decision.

The Bengals, meanwhile, have high expectations for the upcoming season. Joe Burrow will return after suffering a season-ending injury during the 2020 season last year.

Burrow was phenomenal, when healthy, during his rookie season. He completed 65.3 percent of his throws for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns compared to just five picks in 10 games.

The Bengals’ biggest issue last season was their inability to keep Burrow from hitting the turf. So it was controversial when they took former LSU star Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 overall pick, instead of an elite offensive lineman.

Let’s hope the Bengals’ 2021 NFL Draft decision doesn’t come back to haunt them.