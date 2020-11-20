Health Update For Bengals Rookie WR Tee Higgins After Missed Practice

On top of the league-wide COVID-19 concerns, we’re seeing other illnesses hit NFL locker rooms this week. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, one of the team’s exciting young players, missed Thursday’s practice with an illness.

Luckily, it sounds like it was relatively minor. According to Bengals reporter Ben Baby, Higgins is back at practice today. The former Clemson star has emerged as one of Joe Burrow’s favorite targets as the year has worn on.

On the season, Higgins has 40 receptions for 603 yards and four touchdowns. He’s averaging 67 yards per game on the season, but over the last four weeks, that number has climbed to 97.25.

Tee Higgins has two touchdowns catches over the last three weeks as well. Cincinnati faces the Washington Football Team this weekend, also one of the NFL’s rebuilding teams, but one with a pretty stingy defense. It sounds like Higgins will be good to go though, which is big news for the Bengals.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins is back at practice after being out yesterday with an illness designation. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 20, 2020

Other franchises are also dealing with non-COVID illnesses within their locker rooms as well. The Kansas City Chiefs may be down a pair of running backs, including starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire, due to one this weekend.

The Bengals sit at the bottom of the AFC North at 2-6-1, but have been pretty competitive overall, and Burrow has looked the part of future star franchise quarterback.

Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team game kicks off at FedExField at 1 p.m. ET.

