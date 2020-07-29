Cincinnati Bengals Waive Former 4th Round NFL Draft Pick

The Cincinnati Bengals announced a roster move this morning, waiving fourth-year defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow with a failed physical designation.

Glasgow was a fourth-round pick for Cincinnati out of Michigan. He played in all 16 games (one start) as a rookie, making 23 tackles, but injuries limited him to only eight appearances (two starts) over the last two seasons.

Glasgow tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 season, which knocked him out for the rest of the campaign. Last year, he was placed on injured reserve in late October with another knee injury.

In total, Glasgow finished with 41 tackles and a fumble recovery in 24 games with the Bengals.

Prior to being waived, Glasgow appeared pegged for a reserve role this season in Cincinnati. The Bengals have eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins at one defensive tackle spot and high-priced free agent acquisition D.J. Reader at nose tackle.

The Cincinnati Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million contract this offseason. The Clemson product spent the first four seasons of his career with the Houston Texans.

Cincinnati is coming off a 2-14 campaign in 2019, but enters Year 2 under Zac Taylor with hope for the future in the form of No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow.