Cincinnati Schools Announce Decision On Day After Super Bowl

The city of Cincinnati rejoiced over the weekend when its beloved Bengals booked their trip to Super LVI with an overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday afternoon. The franchise will play for the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 1988 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Already, the city is preparing accordingly.

Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) announced on Monday afternoon that all staff and students will have the day after the Super Bowl off. That means no public schools in the city will be open on Monday, Feb. 14.

“In honor of the Bengal’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, CPS will not have school on Monday, February 14! Staff and students will have the day off to celebrate what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory! #WhoDey,” CPS announced in a tweet this afternoon.

The move to close schools is a fitting one for Cincinnati, a city that’s so devoutly dedicated to its NFL team. Of course the Bengals will be hoping to repay the favor by winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The AFC champs will have their work cut out for them against a star-studded Rams team. Los Angeles went all-in this season and brought aboard a number of veterans throughout the year to create a line-up packed with talent. The decision has paid off as the Rams are now just one win away from lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

However, Los Angeles will have to get past a resilient Cincinnati team to emerge as Super Bowl champions. The Bengals have won all three of their playoff games by just one-score and have shown that they’re not afraid of playing anyone.

All that’s left to do is settle the action on the field.

Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13.