Colin Cowherd Explains Who Joe Burrow Reminds Him Of

Colin Cowherd has been marveled at what Joe Burrow has done for the Cincinnati Bengals this season.

Burrow has led the Bengals to their first berth in the Super Bowl since 1988 and was a top NFL MVP candidate throughout the season.

Cowherd spoke about Burrow on Monday’s edition of The Herd and thinks that he reminds him of a younger Tom Brady.

“It reminds me so much of an early Brady, where he just goes back, sees the field, delivers strikes all over the field, down the seam, outside, drag routes, doesn’t matter. He always throws, like Brady, to the right player at the right time,” Cowherd said.

Burrow finished his sophomore season with 4,611 yards passing, plus had 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He’s elevated his game to an even higher level in the playoffs with 842 yards and four touchdowns along with two interceptions.

He’ll look to win the biggest game of his life on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.