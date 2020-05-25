Colin Cowherd: Joe Burrow Is “Going To Get Mauled” This Year

After spending much of 2019 ripping Browns QB Baker Mayfield, it looks like Colin Cowherd has his criticisms reserved for a new AFC North QB in 2020: Bengals No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd preempted criticisms of his criticism of Burrow by stating that the Bengals QB is “going to get mauled this year”. He proceeded to break down the Bengals’ schedule game by game and found very few winnable options for them.

“You do realize I’m going to win the Joe Burrow argument…” Cowherd said at the end. “Joe Burrow is going to get mauled this year. He is not going to look good… Folk’s it’s not close. Cincinnati is favored in one football game.”

Cowherd added that he hopes Burrow looks good and is not rooting against him. But he reiterated once more that he will win the argument in Burrow’s rookie season.

— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 25, 2020

There’s going to be a big change to be sure. Burrow is going from the best team in college football history to the worst team in the NFL in the span of eight months.

But there certainly is room for Burrow to impress, even if that doesn’t translate into first-year wins.

Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones are just a few recent examples of quarterbacks who had losing records and low points as rookies, but still give their franchises hope in years to come.

Will Joe Burrow be as bad as a rookie as Colin Cowherd thinks he will?