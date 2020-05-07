Colin Cowherd Makes Rough Prediction For Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Rarely during Joe Burrow’s historic season for LSU was Colin Cowherd impressed by him. And the FOX Sports host is even less impressed now that he’s the starter for the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd had a very rough prediction for how Burrow’s rookie year will play out. He explained that young quarterbacks who come into the league need either a good roster, a good organization, a good coach or a combination of the three to be successful. But Cowherd firmly believes that the Bengals don’t have any of those.

“Joe Burrow is entering a bad roster, bad owner, brutal division & being forced to start day one,” Cowherd said. “He’s going to struggle…”

Ultimately, Cowherd feels that it’s in the Bengals’ best interest to get a soft opening schedule. He proposed that early games against the New York Giants or Washington Redskins could be of some help.

But even that may not be enough. The Bengals have the eighth-hardest strength of schedule in the league.

"Joe Burrow is entering a bad roster, bad owner, brutal division & being forced to start day one. He's going to struggle… Cincinnati's schedule, I am very very interested in tonight." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/HYJDkLGqy6 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 7, 2020

But that isn’t to say that Burrow is guaranteed to struggle. Star wide receiver AJ Green should be back, and the team has an entire year under head coach Zac Taylor under their belts.

Burrow may not have the kind of success that Andy Dalton had as a rookie ten years ago, but they should be significantly better than a 2-14 team in 2020.

Do you agree with Colin Cowherd’s prediction for Joe Burrow’s rookie season?