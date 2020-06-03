Colin Cowherd Predicts When Joe Burrow Will Win 1st NFL Game

Most of the football world has fallen in love with Joe Burrow, who rose to prominence this past year due to his contributions at LSU. And yet, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd still has some doubts about the Heisman Trophy winner.

Cowherd has said before that Burrow isn’t a once-in-a-generation prospect. He also believes the most talented quarterback from the 2020 NFL Draft is Tua Tagovailoa

During this afternoon’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd went through the Cincinnati Bengals’ schedule for the upcoming season. Let’s just say that he thinks Burrow will have to wait a few weeks to earn his first victory in the NFL.

As of now, Cowherd doesn’t see the Bengals picking up a win with Burrow as the starter until Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can check out Cowherd’s reasoning here, via Saturday Down South:

“This is the easy one,” Cowherd said. “I think he’s a good prospect entering a brutal division. I think he’s going to lose to the Chargers, Cleveland and Philadelphia to open. These are elite defensive fronts. But, I do believe at home, against a Jacksonville team that is rebooting … it’ll be one of only 4 or 5 wins. I think that’s an easy one. I think Joe Burrow’s first win is against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 of the NFL.”

Rookie quarterbacks have a significant disadvantage this offseason compared to others. There aren’t any minicamps taking place due to the current pandemic.

Luckily for Burrow, the Bengals are loaded with weapons. The receiving corps includes Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green, Tee Higgins and John Ross III.

How long do you think it’ll take for Burrow to pick up his first NFL win?