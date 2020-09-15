Colin Cowherd Reacts To Joe Burrow’s First NFL Game

Joe Burrow was so impressive during his NFL debut that even Colin Cowherd was impressed by the LSU product. Though he didn’t lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a win, the No. 1 overall pick showed that he has nerves of steel.

With the game on the line in the fourth quarter, Burrow drove the Bengals down the field and gave them a great chance to force overtime. Unfortunately, Randy Bullock missed a game-tying 31-yard field goal attempt.

On Monday, Cowherd addressed Burrow’s debut for the Bengals. He’s been critical of Burrow in the past, but he’s completely changed his stance on him.

“When you consider the circumstances, I thought he was really good,” Cowherd said. “No OTAs, no preseason, the Chargers have the best cornerbacks in the league and two of the best pass rushers in [Joey] Bosa and [Melvin] Ingram. You’re talking about a young kid, young head coach and a below average offensive line. You got to grade this kind on the curve.”

Cowherd also raved about Burrow’s physique, saying “He’s a little bigger than I thought he would look in the NFL. He’s clearly jacked up his arms and shoulders, like a Lamar Jackson. Joe Burrow put on some upper-body weight. He’s quicker and more elusive than I thought he would be. He’s clearly trained for this and put a lot of hours in. I thought he looked really good.”

Here’s what Cowherd had to say:

Impressive opening act by Joe Burrow 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HAxBftcYqh — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 15, 2020

Cowherd couldn’t help but throw a jab at Baker Mayfield, saying Burrow looks like a much better prospect.

Ironically enough, Burrow and Mayfield will square off this Thursday night. Both the Bengals and Browns are searching for their first win of the season.