Colin Cowherd Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Playoff Performance

Colin Cowherd is loving how Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has played against the Titans thus far.

Burrow hasn’t even missed 10 throws and has over 260 yards through the air with two touchdown passes. He has been sacked six times but Cowherd still knows how good he is.

Burrow 20 of 27 and a ten point lead, on the road, against a DLine that’s manhandling his front. Kid is so good. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 22, 2022

This is Burrow’s second playoff game of his career after the Bengals beat the Raiders last Saturday, 26-19. They’re trying to get to their first AFC Championship Game since 1988 after winning their first playoff game since 1991 last week.

Cincinnati is currently up 16-6 and came away with a potentially game-changing interception courtesy of Mike Hilton.

The Titans were driving after the Bengals made it a two-possession game and Ryan Tannehill threw an interception to Mike Hilton.

Tennessee is going to need to make big stops and start scoring on offense if it wants to make a comeback.

As for Burrow, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, his Bengals will likely be in either Buffalo or Kansas City next week.