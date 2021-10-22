Colin Cowherd Reacts To Phil Simms’ Comparison For Joe Burrow

Former Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms recently compared Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana.

“When you’re watching Joe Burrow, you’re watching a modern-day Joe Montana,” Simms said, via CBS Sports. “I’ve been thinking it for about a month, ‘This guy reminds me of Joe Montana. Smooth, graceful, great feet. Really knows how to move in the pocket. Throws the ball in tremendous rhythm.”

Although being compared to Montana should be a huge honor, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd isn’t very fond of Simms’ comparison for Burrow. That’s because the landscape and the rulebook in the NFL have changed.

“I’m not looking for the next Joe Montana,” Cowherd said. “I’m looking for the next Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.”

Cowherd believes that if Burrow’s pro comparison is Montana, the Bengals won’t be able to win a Super Bowl because NFL teams now rely on quarterbacks who are athletic and can make absurd throws from different arm angles.

"I'm not looking for the next Joe Montana. I'm looking for the next Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen." — @ColinCowherd on the new QB standards amid comments by Phil Simms on Joe Burrow: pic.twitter.com/WWXTqxLLry — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 22, 2021

While this take from Cowherd isn’t necessarily wrong, comparing Burrow to Montana shouldn’t be viewed in a negative light at all.

Burrow has proven this season that he’s capable of leading the Bengals to success. In six games, he has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,540 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Of course, only time will tell if Burrow can lead Cincinnati to postseason success. However, Cowherd might be jumping the gun here when it comes to totally dismissing player comparisons that involve some of the game’s best pocket passers.