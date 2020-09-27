Joe Burrow is quickly making a believer out of FOX commentator Colin Cowherd. Though with a performance like today’s, it’s easy to see why.

Through three quarters against the Philadelphia Eagles, Burrow is 21-of-29 for 194 yards and two touchdowns with a 113.3 passer rating. He has Bengals in front 20-16 with 12:12 remaining in the game.

Win or lose this game though, he’s already won a prolific new fan in the form of Colin Cowherd. He took to Twitter during the game to gush over how good Burrow looks in this game.

“Joe Burrow slinging it in this second half drive. Total control. Natural, effortless thrower. Kid had NO pre season & you would have no idea,” Cowherd said. “Love watching him play.”

Someone needs to get Cowherd a bib for all the drooling he’s doing right now.

Colin Cowherd was a very vocal critic of Joe Burrow even when he was putting up historic numbers at LSU. For months he chalked Burrow’s success in 2019 up to LSU having the most talented roster in college football last year.

But in his first three games, Burrow has limited his rookie mistakes and kept the Bengals competitive in all of their games. That’s a pretty good start for a team that had the worst record in the league last year.

If Burrow can turn one of his most strident critics to his side, he may soon have the rest of the NFL taking notice too.