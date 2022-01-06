Colin Cowherd Reveals New NFL MVP Prediction

Discussions about who should win the NFL’s MVP award this year are alive and well with just one week remaining in the 2021 regular season.

While Green Bay Packers veteran Aaron Rodgers has established himself as the clear favorite to walk away with the honor for the second year in a row, Colin Cowherd isn’t sold. That’s because the FOX Sports host thinks another quarterback is more deserving.

Cowherd made the argument this week that second-year Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is this season’s MVP. He presented his case on Thursday’s episode of The Herd.

“Joe Burrow should be MVP. He should be. Joe Burrow has less talent, he beats Aaron Rodgers in completion percentage. Aaron has fewer picks, their touchdown passes are the same. Burrow gets more passing yards per game, he has over a yard per attempt and the passer ratings are both amazing. But Joe has less talent, a younger roster and it’s a losing franchise in a significantly tougher division,” Cowherd explained.

“In the biggest game for both teams out of division, it was Kansas City. Burrow was amazing, Aaron wasn’t available.”

Joe Burrow, not Aaron Rodgers is the MVP…@ColinCowherd makes the case: pic.twitter.com/xXTjt4zW5V — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 6, 2022

Cowherd continued to hammer the point that Burrow has played in a much tougher division filled with some of the top defenses in the league. He compared that too Rodgers getting to play the Lions, the Bears and the Vikings a total of six times a year.

Cowherd reiterated that his decision to pick Burrow has nothing to do with Rodgers’ offseason holdout or his vaccination status. He genuinely thinks that the Bengals’ quarterback has had a more “valuable” year and has helped lead his team to a remarkable amount of success.

Burrow isn’t planning to play in Week 18 and it’s unclear how long Rodgers will take the field for now that the Packers have already clinched the one-seed. That means MVP voters will have to base their decisions on what they’ve seen from the two quarterbacks before casting their ballots.

Time will tell how many voters share Cowherd’s viewpoint.