Colin Cowherd Reveals Surprising Pick For NFL MVP

The NFL Honors Show is this weekend and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to win his fourth NFL MVP award. But Colin Cowherd believes that another player is more deserving.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd complained that voters don’t count the postseason in MVP voting. He pointed out that the Packers don’t see this season as a success but Rodgers will still win the award.

Cowherd believes that the NFL MVP award means a lot less if it doesn’t factor in the postseason. He also noted that it’s been over 20 years since the NFL MVP won the Super Bowl in the same year (Kurt Warner in 1999).

So Cowherd argued that, due to his postseason run, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is more deserving. He asserted that the Bengals barely won at all before he arrived and that they would go back to losing immediately if he left.

“They didn’t win before him and if he left tomorrow, they wouldn’t win after him,” Cowherd said.

Colin Cowherd does bring up some good points about the NFL MVP award. But let’s not pretend that the NFL MVP hasn’t at least come close to winning it all in recent years.

Since 2000, the NFL MVP has brought his team to the Super Bowl nine times. They’re collectively 0-9 in those games, and most of those losses came at the hands of superior defenses.

Tom Brady (twice), Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, Shaun Alexander, Cam Newton, Matt Ryan and Rich Gannon all had superb postseason runs in their MVP years. They just couldn’t seal the deal.

Do you agree with Cowherd’s take on the NFL MVP award? Should it be evaluated based on the postseason?