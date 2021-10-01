Colin Cowherd Reveals Why He’s Worried For Joe Burrow

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd was very impressed by Joe Burrow’s performance on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, he admitted on Friday that he’s a tad worried about the second-year quarterback’s future.

The reason Cowherd walked away from last night’s game with some concerns about Burrow’s future is because he doesn’t trust the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s just not sure ownership will put together the right supporting cast around the former No. 1 overall pick.

“I just sat there and thought ‘Oh please give this kid support. Please give him a shot,'” Cowherd said. “Where you land in life and sports is about 75 percent of the equation. Bad parents, hard to overcome. Crazy parents, hard to overcome. No general manager, hard to overcome.”

Cowherd then mentioned how two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play, Tom Brady and Joe Montana, had great coaches throughout their careers.

“He’s already had one severe injury. Why? They couldn’t protect him,” Cowherd explained. “I sit there and I think to myself it’s no coincidence that the first goat was [Joe] Montana with the best offensive coach ever, and the second goat to replace him, the better goat, was [Tom] Brady with the best defensive coach ever.”

Can Joe Burrow overcome the Bengals dysfunction? "I thought he was going to be Tony Romo. He may be better… I watched last night and just hope they give him support." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/yBk48RSArG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 1, 2021

Burrow looks great out there for a quarterback who’s not even a full year removed from ACL surgery. He’s completing 72.9% of his pass attempts and has nine touchdowns through four games.

As long as the Bengals can protect Burrow on the field, he’ll cover up a lot of the team’s flaws off the field.