College Football World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Honest Admission

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the fieldCINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became a superstar and eventual No. 1 draft pick at LSU, but he began his college career at Ohio State.

Because Burrow didn’t receive a lot of playing time at Ohio State and wound up transferring for a better opportunity, many might assume he doesn’t have particularly fond memories of the Buckeyes. Not true, Burrow said today.

“I’m definitely still a Buckeye,” Burrow told reporters on Thursday. “I graduated from there.”

Burrow’s comments might offend some people–Marcellus Wiley in particular–but the majority of college football fans reading his words think this entire topic has become overblown.

It is fair to identify Burrow more with LSU. After all, he won the Heisman and a national championship there. But he did move to Ohio when he was nine, played high school football in-state and earned an undergraduate degree at OSU before transferring.

It isn’t that unreasonable that he would hold an affinity for both institutions. Who really cares anyway?

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.