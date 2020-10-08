Cris Collinsworth Reacts To Joe Burrow’s First NFL Games

On Thursday afternoon, former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Cris Collinsworth join Colin Cowherd’s show.

During his time on the show, Cowherd asked Collinsworth about rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. The Sunday Night Football color analyst raved about Burrow’s performance thus far.

However, he said we’re looking at the “tip of the iceberg” when it comes to what Burrow could become in the NFL. Collinsworth noted Burrow was one of the best deep ball throwers in college football and suggested once he lets it loose, he could get even better.

“He’s been magical… But we have not seen him really begin to hit some of those deep balls that he did at LSU. I look for him to continue to get better. I think we’re looking at the tip of the iceberg.”

Joe Burrow's early success shouldn't be a surprise, says @CollinsworthPFF: "He's been magical… But we have not seen him really begin to hit some of those deep balls that he did at LSU. I think we're looking at the tip of the iceberg." pic.twitter.com/FcNLPRcDQb — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 7, 2020

Through four games so far this season, Burrow sits only behind Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in pass attempts.

The Bengals have relied on Burrow’s arm early and often as the team struggles to get the run game going. Thankfully, it looks like the Bengals may have solved that problem this past weekend.

Star running back Joe Mixon rushed for over 150 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars – the first of Burrow’s career.

On the season, Burrow is completing 65.5-percent of his passes for 1,121 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.