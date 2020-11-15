Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is facing the biggest test of his young National Football League career on Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals are set to take on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

Does Burrow have what it takes to bring down the unbeaten Steelers?

Cris Collinsworth isn’t willing to make that prediction. However, the former Bengals wide receiver turned NBC analyst is a strong believer in Burrow.

The longtime NFL analyst told a revealing story about Burrow and his confidence during an appearance on The Lefkoe Show.

Collinsworth told a story about how Burrow reacted to taking a huge hit against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season.

“He (Burrow) took that shot and everybody in the stadium all looked back at the referee to see whether he was going to throw the flag or not. Basically Joe Burrow got up, saw there was no flag, didn’t complain, didn’t do one of those [gesture]. He turned back to Graham or Malik Jackson or one of them and he said, ‘You know when I’m the GOAT, I’m going to get that call.’ And everybody on their defense was like ‘I like this guy,’” Collinsworth said.

Only someone with extreme confidence could say something like that after taking a massive hit.

Burrow is special.