Former No. 1 Pick David Carr Shares Advice For Joe Burrow

Last week, the Cincinnati Bengals officially made Joe Burrow the face of their franchise by selecting him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It’s certainly a privilege to be the top pick in any draft, but it does come with a ton of responsibility.

From the moment Burrow steps on an NFL field, people will expect greatness from him. Every bad throw will be analyzed and any mishap in a press conference will be taken out of context. Unfortunately, the life of a rookie quarterback isn’t easy.

That being said, former top pick David Carr was kind enough to share some advice for Burrow. Besides, he knows just how tough it can be when a young quarterback doesn’t have the right supporting cast.

Carr talked about the importance of speaking up to the rest of the guys in the locker room and making sure Burrow finds out what he’s comfortable running in the system. Quarterbacks’ words carry a lot of weight, which means the LSU product should have everyone’s attention once he enters the building.

Here’s the piece of advice that Carr had for Burrow, via the Cincinnati Enquirer:

“When you’re young you have a tendency to not be as assertive because there are older guys in the room,” Carr said. “I didn’t speak up as much as I should have. I would say do what you’re comfortable with. Obviously learn the system, ingrain yourself with the team. But the quarterback is king. That’s what you kind of have to remember because the team is only gonna go as far as you are. If you’re not comfortable with something, then you need to do it a different way.”

Another thing Carr brought up was having proper protection in the trenches. The downside there is that Burrow can’t really control how his offensive linemen perform and who the front office drafts or signs at that position.

Burrow is somewhat elusive in the pocket, so he could slip a tackle or two from time to time. Obviously that isn’t ideal when you have NFL defenders all around you though.

