Details Emerging From Bengals’ Decision To Release Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton’s nine-year run as the Cincinnati Bengals’ starting quarterback is now over following his release on Thursday.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, it was Dalton who asked the Bengals for his release. Considering that he was due $17.5 million – all against the cap – it’s understandable that the team was quick to oblige him.

The writing was on the wall even disregarding the substantial sum he was due. Dalton went 2-11 as a starter under first-year head coach Zac Taylor in 2019.

Cincinnati’s decision to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft made it clear which way the winds were blowing. Perhaps Dalton wanted to get a head start on finding his next team.

Dalton leaves the Bengals as the team’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns and owning the team’s single-season records for passing yards and touchdowns.

It may have been easier for Dalton if he had left the team before the start of free agency though.

At the age of 32, Dalton is no spring chicken, so the market for him may not be robust. But there are plenty of teams that will still be interested in a three-time Pro Bowler who’s never had more interceptions than touchdowns.

