Details Emerging On Joe Burrow’s Expected Recovery Time

Joe Burrow won’t be playing football again this season.

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback suffered a season-ending injury during Sunday’s loss at Washington. Burrow was hit in the pocket and suffered a gruesome leg injury early in the second half. The former LSU Tigers star was carted off the field and promptly ruled out for the game.

Burrow took to Twitter on his own to announce that he won’t be playing again this season. His injury is a season-ending one.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year,” he wrote on social media.

Burrow is believed to have suffered a torn ACL injury, though that might not be the full diagnosis. When could we see him back in 2021?

The Cincinnati Enquirer outlined the steps of Burrow’s recovery. From the report:

If Burrow did tear his ACL, Cincinnati Reds medical director Dr. Timothy Kremchek told The Enquirer there’s a realistic expectation that Burrow should come back in nine to 12 months, which ranges from late August to late November, 2021. “At the quarterback position, they recover extremely well in a very predictable way,” said Kremchek, who has also consulted for NFL, college football and high school players at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. “There’s a lot of optimism that he could come back 100% as long as he’s got the right treatment at the right time and we don’t rush him.”

The hope is that Burrow will be recovered in time for training camp, though at this point, it’s probably too early to pinpoint an exact return date.

Burrow was having a phenomenal rookie season, on pace to shatter many rookie passing records. Hopefully we’ll see him back better than ever in 2021.