EA Sports Releases Madden 21 Ratings For Rookie Quarterbacks

Madden NFL 21 is slated for release later this year and will feature its annual rookie ratings that are sure to stir some debate. After revealing the rookie quarterbacks for the latest installment, that’s almost guaranteed now.

Getting the top grade among the QBs was Cincinnati Bengals No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow with a 76 overall rating. Given how he absolutely destroyed the NCAA record book in 2019 en route to Heisman Trophy and national title wins, the high ratings should come as little surprise.

Coming in second was Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa at 73, who went No. 5 overall. Tagovailoa had a season-ending hip injury in 2019, but that wasn’t enough to affect his incredible skills. Fellow first-round QBs Justin Herbert (6th overall) and Jordan Love (26th overall) were rated 70 and 71 respectively.

Jalen Hurts, who went in the second-round to the Eagles after being a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019, got a 68 rating with a blazing 86 speed. Colts QB Jacob Eason (4th round) and Bills QB Jake Fromm (5th round) were rated 63 and 62 respectively.

Some of the others who got their grades include Jets QB James Morgan (60), Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (58), Saints QB Tommy Stevens (54), and Vikings QB Nate Stanley (53). Dallas Cowboys rookie Ben DiNucci got a 57.

Madden NFL 21 will be released on Windows, PlayStation 4 and XBox One on August 28. It will be released on PlayStation 5, XBox Series X and Stadia in the fourth fiscal quarter.

Which rating is the most controversial?